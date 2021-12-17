What time will Artur Beterbiev vs. Marcus Browne fight start on Friday

We get a busy Friday night of championship boxing at the Bell Centre in Montreal. It’s a precursor to Friday’s Paul-Woodley 2 card, and while Saturday will be a bit of a circus, Friday brings a full card of serious boxing. The event will air on ESPN+ and is topped by a light heavyweight title fight between WBC and IBF champ Artur Beterbiev and fifth-ranked Marcus Browne.

The main card for the event begins at 8 p.m. ET. The ring walks for the Beterbiev-Browne main event can be expected to get going sometime in the 11 p.m. hour. That will all depend on how long the undercard lasts.

The unbeaten Beterbiev is a sizable favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. He’s installed at -1100 while the 24-1 Browne is +650. Browne’s lone defeat came in 2019 when he lost a technical decision to Jean Pascal that cost him the WBA interim and WBC Silver light heavyweight titles.

The card features two other title fights. Marie Eve Dicaire and Cynthia Lozano will face off for the vacant IBF women’s junior middleweight title. Dicaire is a -2500 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Lozano is a +1000 underdog. Additionally, Yan Pellerin and Francisco Rivas will meet for the vacant WBO NABO cruiserweight title.

Full Card for Beterbiev vs. Browne