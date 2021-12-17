Marie Eve Dicaire vs. Cynthia Lozano: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

The women’s junior middleweight division is facing a bit of a reset and Friday night brings the first title fight to begin re-crowning the queen of the division. Marie Eve Dicaire faces off against Cynthia Lozano for the vacant IBF title on a card airing on ESPN+.

Dicaire previously held the title but lost it in a unanimous decision loss to Claressa Shields this past March. Shields has dominated both the junior middleweight and middleweight divisions but has decided to focus on middleweight for the time being. She gave up the IBF, WBA, and WBC junior middleweight titles and those belts have quickly been claimed. Hannah Rankin is the current WBA champ while Patricia Berghult is the WBC champ. Once the IBC champ is crowned, we’ll likely see champion vs. champion bouts to crown the new queen of the division.

Friday’s main card gets underway at 8 p.m. and the main event between Artur Beterbiev and Marcus Browne is likely to get underway in the 11 p.m. hour. We can expect Dicaire-Lozano to get started in the 10 p.m. hour.

Dicaire is 17-1 with the Shields loss the only blemish on her record. She comes into this bout as a -2500 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Lozano is 9-0 and fighting outside Mexico for the first time in her career. She comes into the bout as a +1000 underdog. The favored winning method outcome is Dicaire by decision or technical decision at -280. That’s followed by Dicaire by KO, TKO, or DQ at +230. Lozano’s best winning odds are by KO, TKO, or DQ at +1400.

Fight odds

Moneyline odds

Dicaire: -2500

Lozano: +1000

Total rounds

Over 8.5: -380

Under 8.5: +290

To go the distance

Yes: -300

No: +210

Full Card for Dicaire vs. Lozano