Full undercard for Artur Beterbiev vs. Marcus Browne light heavyweight fight

ESPN+ will play host to three title fights on Friday evening with three notable belts on the line in two of the bouts. The card gets underway at 8 p.m. ET in Montreal at the Bell Center and will be topped by a light heavyweight championship bout. WBC and IBF champ Artur Beterbiev will put his titles on the line against Marcus Browne.

Beterbiev has a 16-0 record is currently the top-ranked light heavyweight at Ring Magazine. He claimed the IBF title in November 2017 and added the WBC title in October 2019. Meanwhile, Browne is 24-1 and back in a title fight after losing the WBA interim and WBC Silver titles to Jean Pascal in August of 2019. Beterbiev is a sizable favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook, installed at -1100 while Browne is +650.

The other big fight on the card will see Marie Eve Dicaire and Cynthia Lozano do battle for the now vacant IBF women’s junior middleweight title. Claressa Shields gave up the belt to focus on the middleweight division. Dicaire lost her most recent bout in a unanimous decision to Shields, which allowed Shields to claim the undisputed junior middleweight title. Lozano is 9-0 and fighting outside Mexico for the first time in her career. Dicaire is a -2500 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Lozano is a +1000 underdog.

The other fight with odds on this card is Steve Rolls vs. Christopher Booker in a super middleweight bout. Rolls is a -1600 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook while Brooker is a +850 underdog.

Full Card for Beterbiev vs. Browne