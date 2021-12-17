Artur Beterbiev vs. Marcus Browne live stream: How to watch Friday’s light heavyweight bout via live online stream

The top-ranked light heavyweight in the world puts his titles on the line in Montreal on Friday to open up a wild fight weekend. WBC and IBF champ Artur Beterbiev faces off against fifth-ranked Marcus Browne at Bell Centre with the main card getting started at 8 p.m. ET.

The event will air on ESPN+. You can subscribe to ESPN+ on the ESPN website, where you can get a monthly subscription for $5.99, or get the ESPN/Disney/Hulu bundle for $13.99 per month.

Beterbiev is 16-0 and making the fifth defense of his IBF title and second defense of the WBC title. He has not cleaned out the light heavyweight division, but he is effectively the king of 175 pounds at the moment. Browne is 24-1 and coming off a unanimous decision win over Denis Grachev in April. That was his first fight since suffering his only career loss in August 2019, an eighth round technical decision to Jean Pascal that cost him the WBA interim and WBC Silver titles.

Beterbiev is a -1100 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook while Browne is a +650 underdog. The favored winning method is Beterbiev by KO, TKO, or DQ at -250.

The card also features Marie Eve Dicaire facing Cynthia Lozano for the vacant IBF women’s junior middleweight title. Dicaire previously held that title before losing a unanimous decision to pound-for-pound queen contender Claressa Shields. Dicaire is a -2500 favorite while Lozano is a +1000 underdog. Dicaire by decision or technical decision is the favored winning method at -280.

Full Card for Beterbiev vs. Browne