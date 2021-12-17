Washington places Taylor Heinicke on COVID-19 list for Week 15

The Washington Football Team will place quarterback Taylor Heinicke on the COVID-19 list, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. With Kyle Allen already on the COVID-19 list, the team is going to sign Garrett Gilbert, but already has Kyle Sch\umur and Jordan Ta’amu as possibilities.

With Taylor Heinicke and Kyle Allen now on Reserve/COVID list, here are the WFT QBs:



Garrett Gilbert

Kyle Shurmur

Jordan Ta’amu



WFT unlikely to name a starter until pregame Sunday, per source. https://t.co/L6QS1VMfgK — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 17, 2021

Washington has had Kyle Shurmur on the practice squad all season, so he should be the one making the start if Kyle Allen can’t get cleared out of the COVID-19 protocols in time. With the new rules put in place on Thursday, a player doesn’t need the 24 hours between positives and can test multiple times during the day. But, he would still need to get the negative test.

Gilbert did have a start last season with the Cowboys, and he completed 21/38 for 243 yards, 1 TD and 1 interception against the Steelers. But, he is very new to the team. The situation remains somewhat fluid, and there is always a small chance the game gets moved if even more players are sent to the COVID-19 list.