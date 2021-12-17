Max Johnson to transfer to Texas A&M from LSU

In one of the surprises of the 2021 transfer portal season, LSU starting quarterback Max Johnson has decided to head down I-10 and join Texas A&M, which makes for the rare intraconference division transfer.

Johnson likely will be competing with sophomore Haynes King for the starting job in College Station. The five-star recruit King broke his ankle in Week 2 of the 2021 season, and his backup Zach Calzada transferred to South Carolina earlier this portal season.

Calzada led the Aggies to perhaps their biggest win in school history this season, when they knocked off No. 1 Alabama at Kyle Field 41-38 in an overtime classic on October 9th. But four other losses in the SEC kept them from the conference championship yet again.

Johnson threw for 2814 yards and 27 touchdowns with six interceptions this season, but apparently new LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly wasn’t a fit for what he wanted to be and Jimbo Fisher is the beneficiary.

Johnson won’t solve the problem for the Aggies in the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest on Dec. 31st however, as walk-on freshman Blake Bost appears to be the only option at the position for that game.