Jordan Poole out Friday vs. Celtics after landing in protocols

Golden State Warriors G Jordan Poole was placed in health and safety protocols and will miss Friday’s game vs. the Boston Celtics. This is the first such case for the Warriors recently and we’ll see if anyone else lands in protocols before the game on Friday night. Around the NBA, things are sort of a mess with the Sacramento Kings the latest team to suffer an outbreak.

The Celtics have already announced three players are in protocols: Al Horford, Grant Williams and Jabari Parker. We could see more players from Boston head to protocols before tip-off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

As for the Warriors, with Poole sidelined, it opens up some opportunities for a few players to contribute. The most notable is Andrew Wiggins ($6,100), who should see more shots with Poole out of the lineup. Otto Porter ($3,900) and Damion Lee ($3,500) should pick up additional minutes as well. Lee could end up starting in the backcourt with Stephen Curry ($11,300).