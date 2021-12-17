LaMelo Ball, Giannis Antetokounmpo headline NBA injury report for Friday, Dec. 17

The NBA continues to get hit by players testing positive for COVID-19 and being placed into health and safety protocols. It’s only a matter of time before the League changes protocols and plans have already been set in place to limit exposure to players and team staff. Still, the NBA injury reports are a mess and are tough to keep up with. Here we’ll get you ready for Friday’s slate with the full injury report.

NBA injury report, December 17th

Tyler Herro (quad), Questionable

If Herro ends up missing tonight’s game, we can roll out Gabe Vincent ($4,900) and Duncan Robinson ($4,700) as value options again. Both players went for 20+ points last game while Herro was out. Dewayne Dedmon ($5,000) will be an interesting play if Omer Yurtseven (back) is out. Dedmon had a solid stat line for 40.5 DKFP against the Sixers last game.

Mo Bamba (ankle), Cole Anthony (ankle), Gary Harris (hamstring), Questionable

Update — Well, forget playing Hampton and Ross. Both are in COVID-19 protocols along with Moe Wagner (not Franz). So the Magic may have a difficult time fielding a competitive team if Bamba, Anthony and Harris are all sidelined. That would be 6 rotation players out.

All three Magic players are questionable for tonight. If all three sit again, take your pick as to who will step up for Orlando and become a solid DFS play. Wendell Carter Jr. ($6,900), Terrence Ross ($4,400) and Franz Wagner ($6,200) will all be good tourney options. The Heat are depleted and don’t have their top defenders in Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo. RJ Hampton ($3,200) is the extreme value who could end up starting again if Anthony and Harris both sit.

Other injuries: Jimmy Butler (tailbone), OUT

Injuries: Onyeka Okungwu (shoulder), Probable; Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle), OUT; Austin Rivers (protocols), Probable

Jordan Poole (protocols), OUT

Poole won’t play after being placed in health and safety protocols on Friday. With Poole out, Damion Lee ($3,500) could end up in the starting lineup at guard. Andrew Wiggins ($6,100) isn’t a bad GPP play with Poole out.

Al Horford, Grant Williams, Jabari Parker (protocols), OUT

Time Lord Robert Williams ($4,800) will be a popular play for the Celtics with most of the front court out. Jayson Tatum ($9,000) also feels like a good GPP option given his price and ceiling. It’s a tough matchup against Draymond Green, but this game should be competitive and Tatum has been great in December.