Report: Anthony Edward enters health and safety protocols

Minnesota Timberwolves G Anthony Edwards has been ruled out for Friday’s game vs. the Los Angeles Lakers after landing in the NBA’s health and safety protocols, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported early on Friday. Edwards is the first such case for the Timberwolves this week while the rest of the League struggles with COVID protocols. We’ll see if more Minnesota players end up being ruled out for the same reason, which has been the case with other teams.

With Edwards sidelined, it really comes down to the status of G D’Angelo Russell. If D’Lo can return to the lineup from injury, he’ll be a strong play in tournaments if he isn’t on a minutes limit. Karl-Anthony Towns ($9,600) will also be a top option in GPPs on DraftKings for Friday night’s slate. Malik Beasley ($4,300) will be the trendy value option given the type of ceiling games we’ve seen from him.

My lean right now is on the Lakers ML and Lakers on the spread at -1 on DKSB. Chances are that line will be taken down and adjusted with the Edwards news. L.A. still has LeBron James and Anthony Davis healthy and in the lineup. Russell Westbrook and a few rotation players are out, though Malik Monk was cleared. With the Edwards news, my feeling is you take the Lakers to get ahead of the COVID news. If any other Minnesota players land on there, it’ll be a pretty huge edge.