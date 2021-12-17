Sources: FSU out of Orange Bowl Classic due to COVID-19, UCF looks for potential replacement

The Florida State Seminoles won’t be able to play in the Orange Bowl Classic tomorrow against the UCF Knights, and both the school and the promoters of the event are in search of an opponent for Central Florida, sources told DraftKings Nation on Friday.

The game was scheduled for 3:30 p.m. tomorrow as part of a doubleheader that also includes the Florida Gators against the South Florida Bulls at 1:00 p.m. Other potential schools that might need a game in a hurry, whether in the Miami area or somewhere else, include the Northwestern Wildcats, UCLA Bruins, and Duke Blue Devils, all of whom have lost games this weekend due to Covid-19.

Other cancelations include Colorado State and Tulsa, with the Rams just announcing they won’t be able to play tomorrow either. Tulsa and UCF both play in the American Conference however, so a game between them seems unlikely. The Iona Gaels also lost a game against the Seton Hall Pirates, and the Lehigh Mountain Hawks won’t face the Sryacuse Orange. All might be potential replacements.

No outlets including DraftKings Sportsbook had odds available for this game at the time of cancelation.