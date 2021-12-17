No. 2 Duke schedules Elon for Saturday after two COVID cancellations

Duke has a new opponent for Saturday. Again.

The No. 2 Blue Devils will officially host in-state foe Elon at 4 p.m. at Durham, NC. Elon becomes the third team to be scheduled to visit Cameron Indoor Stadium on Saturday following a pair of COVID-19 cancellations.

UPDATE: We will face Elon on Saturday at 4 PM ET in Cameron. The game will be televised on @accnetwork.



Tickets / parking passes for the originally-scheduled game vs. Cleveland State/Loyola (MD) will be accepted tomorrow. — Duke Men’s Basketball (@DukeMBB) December 17, 2021

Duke was originally schedule to face Cleveland State on Saturday before the Vikings were forced to pull out due to positive COVID tests in the program. The Blue Devils quickly replaced them with Loyola-Maryland as a backup plan but on Friday, they pulled out due to COVID problems of their own. Within hours, the powerhouse made a call to nearby Elon and officially landed yet another foe for the weekend.

Duke is trying to get its players one more tuneup non-conference game before welcoming in Virginia Tech for its ACC opener on Wednesday. The Blue Devils returned to action this week after a two-week layoff, pulverizing South Carolina State on Tuesday before doing the same to Appalachian State on Thursday.