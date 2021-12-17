Why does Jimmy Kimmel have a bowl game?

Following their respective successful seasons, the Oregon State Beavers and Utah State Aggies are set to meet at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA, for a bowl game...hosted by Jimmy Kimmel?

That’s right, the inaugural Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl will kick off on Saturday, December 18 at 7:30 p.m. ET with the late-night talk show host hosting the bowl game on his home network of ABC. Kimmel earned the naming rights agreement as part of a partnership with the investment bank Stifel, who is the primary sponsor for the game. The official name was announced in June.

As expected, Kimmel himself has had fun hyping up his bowl game on his show. Here is crafting an official sandwich for the exhibition.

Heroes of the hero Jon and Vinny help craft the perfect sandwich for the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on December 18th - tix here https://t.co/iieNfKzprN @LABowlGame pic.twitter.com/84qeH1zJce — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) November 2, 2021

And here he is coming up with an official mascot for the game. World, meet Jimmy Camel...

But most importantly, he’d had fun with the players of both teams as they’ve arrived to L.A. this week for the game.

Judging by the buildup, we should be in for an entertaining broadcast on Friday.