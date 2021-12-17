St. John’s-Seton Hall game called off due to COVID-19, Pirates forfeit per Big East policy

Monday’s game between the St. John’s Red Storm and the Seton Hall Pirates has been called off due to COVID-19 issues within the Seton Hall program. Per the conference policy, the Pirates will forfeit the game and be assigned a loss in the standings.

Per BIG EAST policy, Seton Hall has forfeited the game and a loss will be assigned in the conference standings. St. John’s is assigned a win. — BIG EAST Conference (@BIGEAST) December 17, 2021

The decision will drop the Pirates to 9-2 on the season, while St. John’s will also reach the same mark with the victory. Seton Hall’s issues are just a small part of a much larger COVID surge affecting the NFL, NBA and NHL, along with the rest of the country. There’s no telling whether Seton Hall will have to forfeit more games, but the Pirates do play again Thursday against the DePaul Blue Demons, who have been a surprise team this season.

Seton Hall has a one-week break between the DePaul game and its next contest December 29 against Providence, so hopefully the team’s COVID issues will be resolved by then.