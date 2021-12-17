Marquez Valdes-Scantling questionable for Week 15 game vs. Ravens

The Green Bay Packers have listed wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling as questionable for Sunday’s Week 15 game against the Baltimore Ravens due to a back injury. The receiver is the No. 2 pass catcher on the team but his availability is now in question.

Final #GBvsBAL injury report https://t.co/tZ56s3b8sI — Green Bay Packers (@packers) December 17, 2021

Fantasy football implications

This is a tough situation for several reasons. Valdes-Scantling does have a favorable matchup against the a depleted Ravens secondary but he’s a “high ceiling, low floor” type of player. When it comes to the fantasy playoffs, that’s a tough sell for some managers. If Valdes-Scantling cannot go in Sunday’s game, Allen Lazard becomes Green’s Bay’s secondary option. The Packers will also likely run more plays with both Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon on the field in the event they are short a receiver.