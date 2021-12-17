Texas quarterback Casey Thompson enters transfer portal

Texas Longhorns quarterback Casey Thompson is the latest major conference starter to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Texas starting QB Casey Thompson has entered the portal as a grad transfer, @TheAthletic has learned. — Max Olson (@max_olson) December 17, 2021

The junior from Oklahoma City had 2113 yards passing in 2021, with 24 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He added on 157 net yards and four more scores as a rusher. With the adjusted NCAA rules due to Covid-19 and college sports reforms, he should have three years of eligibility remaining.

And with Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers now a part of the Longhorns, it makes sense he’s out of Austin.

Thompson as a dual threat should have plenty of suitors, though he might be asked to compete for a starting job at the Power Five level if he were to land at that level. The fit between new head coach Steve Sarkisian’s system and the dual-threat athlete wasn’t flawless, and he’ll likely need a coach that’s willing to build around his skills.

But with so many schools actively in the portal looking for talent already, someone with 19 games of major college football experience under center and a highlight reel that includes plenty of wow plays can choose to be a bit picky while being courted.

We’ll add here if we hear anything about potential landing spots.