Willie Borland throws nine-darter at PDC Darts World Championship

If you’re reading this in the United States, the odds are you don’t know anything about professional darts. We’ll explain the rules quickly: Each player starts with 501 points, you have to land on zero exactly, and your last dart must be thrown in the double ring of the dart board.

So the minimum number of darts that it takes to do this is exactly nine. It doesn’t happen often, but when it does it’s the equivalent of a no-hitter in baseball. And when it happens at the PDC World Championships, well, it’s as electric a moment as you’ll see in sports.

Willie “Big Willie” Borland, take a bow.

SIMPLY SENSATIONAL pic.twitter.com/blD182wSXm — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 17, 2021

It’s the 11th nine-darter in the history of the PDC World Championship. And for those in Alexandra Palace in London, often a well-lubricated crowd for the pinnacle of the sport, it’s one they’ll be unlikely to forget.

The PDC World Championships run from today until January 3rd. Make sure to check them out at some point, because it’s more fun to watch than you’d ever expect if you’ve never seen it before.