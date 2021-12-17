Mark Ingram back at practice Friday after going on COVID-19 list last week

The New Orleans Saints got running back Mark Ingram back on the practice field Friday, which is a positive sign for the team. The veteran went on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week, but he’s been able to test out of the issue and looks to be in line for a role Sunday in Week 15 against the Buccaneers.

Mark Ingram was back at practice today after going on the COVID-19 list last week — Katherine Terrell (@Kat_Terrell) December 17, 2021

Fantasy football implications

Ingram will slide into the backup role behind Alvin Kamara. The Saints are likely to use a run-heavy approach to keep the ball away from Tom Brady, so Ingram could get a significant amount of touches. Tony Jones Jr. is likely to see any role diminish with Ingram’s return, so he’s the big loser here in terms of fantasy value. Kamara’s fantasy value might be affected slightly as well, as the Saints favor Ingram on short-yardage and redzone situations. Ingram likely tops out as a mid-level flex play in Week 15 if he is good to go.