Tom Brady listed with right shoulder injury on Friday of Week 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was listed on the injury report on Friday with a shoulder injury ahead of their Week 15 matchup against the New Orleans Saints. Brady was a full participant in Friday and isn’t expected to miss any time. He was previously held out of practice for rest on Thursday.

This is an after effect of the 44-year-old QB getting mobile in their overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday. He had seven carries for 16 yards and a touchdown, an uncharacteristic number of runs for the seven-time Super Bowl champion. He lowered his shoulder into a Bills defender on one of those runs, prompting head coach Bruce Arians to say “that’s enough of that s***” when asked about Brady’s runs in the postgame press conference.

Fantasy football implications

It’s safe to say that Brady won’t be netting any additional rushing yards or touchdowns for fantasy managers this week. But from the sounds of it, his shoulder shouldn’t be a hindrance and he’ll be good to go on Sunday.