Anthony Davis returns to game Friday vs. Timberwolves after going to locker room with ankle injury

Update: Great news for the Lakers and Davis fantasy managers, as the power forward has returned to Friday’s game.

The Los Angeles Lakers saw power forward Anthony Davis limp to the locker room Friday against the Minnesota Timberwolves after apparently suffering an ankle injury.

Anthony Davis was down on the floor clutching his right leg/shin as the game went to timeout. After being attended to by the training staff, AD got up and limped to the locker room. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 18, 2021

Davis had played 11 minutes in the quarter and was 3-5 from the floor with six points and one rebound. He also had one block. The power forward recently missed some games due to a knee injury, but appeared to be past those issues in recent days. This ankle injury is yet another reminder for the Lakers and fans that Davis has had a history with injuries and has struggled to make it through a full NBA season.

With Davis out, the Lakers will rely more on DeAndre Jordan on the interior. Los Angeles would’ve liked to have Dwight Howard, but he’s in COVID protocols. Look for LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony to play more at the four spot as the Lakers utilize small-ball lineups. LA trails 23-16 after the first quarter against the Wolves.