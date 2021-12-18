How to watch Marshall vs. Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl via live online stream

Result: Luisiana beat Marshall 36-21. Emani Bailey, Levis Lewis, and Montrell Johnson rushed for a combined 222 yards and three touchdowns.

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 New Orleans Bowl matchup between the Marshall Thundering Herd and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns. The game is set for Saturday, December 18th at 9:15 p.m. ET.

The Thundering Herd (7-5, 5-3 C-USA) lost three of their first five games and stormed back to a 7-5 record which saw them barely miss out on the Conference USA Championship game. Freshman running back Rasheen Ali had quite the season with 230 rushing attempts for 1,241 yards and 20 touchdowns.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (12-1, 8-0 Sun Belt) lost their season opener to Texas but then won 12 games in a row including the Sun Belt Conference Championship game. The running back tandem of Chris Smith and Montrell Johnson combined for 1,639 yards and 19 touchdowns on the ground.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the 2021 New Orleans Bowl Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 New Orleans Bowl: Marshall vs. Louisiana

Date: Saturday, December 18th

Time: 9:15 p.m. ET

Stadium: Caesars Superdome, New Orleans Louisiana

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

