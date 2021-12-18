How to watch Utah State vs. Oregon State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl via live online stream

Result: Utah State beat Oregon State 24-13. Calvin Tyler Jr. rushed for 120 yards and a score and Cooper Legas threw two touchdowns.

ABC will host the broadcast for the 2021 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl matchup between the Utah State Aggies and the Oregon State Beavers. The game is set for Saturday, December 18th at 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Aggies (10-3, 6-2 Mountain West) were able to make strides this year as a program which culminated in an appearance in the Mountain West’s championship game. The Aggies were able to take down San Diego State 46-13 for their first conference title. Utah State is led by junior quarterback Logan Bonner who threw for 3,560 yards and 36 touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

The Beavers (7-5, 5-4 Pac-12) lost The Civil War to Oregon 38-29 to end their regular season. They started out 4-1 through their first five games, but weren’t able to keep up that pace and finished with a mediocre season. Junior running back B.J. Baylor was one of the more productive players on the Oregon State offense with 1,259 yards and 13 touchdowns rushing.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Utah State vs. Oregon State

Date: Saturday, December 18th

Kick off time: 7:30 p.m. ET

Stadium: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Oregon State -305, Utah State +240