How to watch Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan in the LendingTree Bowl via live online stream

Result: Liberty beat Eastern Michigan 56-20. Malik Willis threw three touchdowns and Liberty rushed for 233 total yards in the win.

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 LendingTree Bowl matchup between the Liberty Flames and Eastern Michigan Eagles. The game is set for Saturday, December 18th at 5:45 p.m. ET.

The Flames (7-5 Independent) didn’t have the ending to their regular season that they wanted. They went 7-2 in their first nine games but ended on a three-game skid featuring losses to Ole Miss, Louisiana and Army. Junior quarterback Malik Willis did a little bit of everything for Liberty as he passed for 2,626 yards with 24 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He is a dual-threat quarterback and added an additional 820 yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

The Eagles (7-5, 4-4 Mid-American) had an average season, but they are indeed bowl eligible. They never lost back-to-back games, but couldn’t win more than two games in a row at any point in the season. Their final regular-season game was a 31-10 loss to Central Michigan. While sophomore running back Samson Evans was third in carries and rushing yards, led the team with 12 rushing touchdowns.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the LendingTree Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 LendingTree Bowl: Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan

Date: Saturday, December 18th

Kick off time: 5:45 pm. ET

Stadium: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, Alabama

Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app

Moneyline odds: Liberty -335, Eastern Michigan +260