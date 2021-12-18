 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

How to watch BYU vs. UAB in the Independence Bowl via live online stream

We go over how you can watch the 2021 Independence Bowl between the BYU Cougars and the UAB Blazers on ABC.

By TeddyRicketson

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

UAB Blazers tight end Gerrit Prince (20) during the game between the UAB Blazers and the Liberty Flames on October 2nd, 2021 and Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama. Photo by Michael Wade/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Result: UAB beat BYU 31-28. Dylan Hopkins threw for three touchdowns and DeWayne McBride rushed for 183 yards and a score.

ABC will host the broadcast for the 2021 Independence Bowl matchup between the BYU Cougars and the UAB Blazers. The game is set for Saturday, December 18th at 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Cougars (10-2 Independent) were likely hoping for a better bowl game selection, but it is what it is. After winning five straight, the Cougars ran into shocking losses from both Boise State and Baylor before winning their final five games. They are a bit streaky, but they will lean on sophomore running back Tyler Allgeier who ran for 1,414 yards and 20 touchdowns on the year.

The Blazers (8-4, 6-2 C-USA) couldn’t quite keep the wheels moving as any time they won two games in a row, they would take a loss. They won three of their final four games and their lone loss was a three-point loss to the UTSA Roadrunners. Senior tight end Gerrit Prince had 32 receptions for 656 yards and eight touchdowns in the regular season.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the Independence Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

Independence Bowl: BYU vs. UAB

Date: Saturday, December 18th
Kickoff time: 3:30 p.m. ET
Stadium: Independence Stadium, Shreveport, Louisiana
Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline odds: BYU -280, UAB +225

More From DraftKings Nation