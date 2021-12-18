 clock menu more-arrow no yes

How to watch UTEP vs. Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl via live online stream

We go over how you can watch the 2021 New Mexico Bowl between the UTEP Miners and the Fresno State Bulldogs on ESPN.

Fresno State Bulldogs quarterback Jake Haener (9) throws under pressure from San Diego State Aztecs defensive lineman Keshawn Banks (2) in the second half at Dignity Health Sports Park. Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Result: Fresno State beat UTEP 31-24. Jordan Mims rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns and added 71 receiving yards and a touchdown.

ESPN will host the broadcast for the 2021 New Mexico Bowl matchup between the UTEP Miners and the Fresno State Bulldogs. The game is set for Saturday, December 18th at 2:15 p.m. ET.

The Miners (7-5, 4-4 C-USA) got off to a hot start this season going 6-1 in their first seven games. Unfortunately, this pace wasn’t sustainable as they went 1-4 in their final five to end up having a mediocre season. Wide receiver Jacob Cowing ranked second in the C-USA with 1,330 yards and he has been the focal point of this offense all season.

The Bulldogs (9-3, 6-2 Mountain West) will have a new coach next season in Jeff Tedford, but before then, they will be in the New Mexico Bowl. Quarterback Jake Haener helped lead the offense to the 15th most yards per game in the country. They won five of their last six games and look to welcome Tedford to the team with a win.

If you aren’t around a TV to watch the 2021 New Mexico Bowl, you can stream the game via WatchESPN or the ESPN app if you have a cable-login subscription. If you don’t have a cable log-in, you can get a free trial from YouTube TV, Hulu with Live TV, AT&T TV Now, FuboTV, or Sling TV to stream the primetime game.

2021 New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno State

Date: Saturday, December 18th
Kickoff time: 2:15 p.m. ET
Stadium: Dreamstyle Stadium, Albuquerque, New Mexico
Live stream link: WatchESPN, ESPN app
Moneyline odds: Fresno State -435, UTEP +330

