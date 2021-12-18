What channel is Marshall vs. Louisiana on and what is game time for 2021 New Orleans Bowl

Result: Luisiana beat Marshall 36-21. Emani Bailey, Levis Lewis, and Montrell Johnson rushed for a combined 222 yards and three touchdowns.

The Marshall Thundering Herd take on the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin’ Cajuns in the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl on Saturday, December 19th. Kickoff from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana is set for 9:15 p.m. ET.

The Thundering Herd (7-5, 5-3 C-USA) fell short in their final game of the season with a 53-21 loss to Western Kentucky. Marshall had a good season overall as they narrowly missed out on the C-USA East Division title. Things look promising for the program as freshman running back Rasheen Ali had 1,241 yards and 20 touchdowns on the ground this season.

The Ragin’ Cajuns (12-1, 8-0 Sun Belt) have their own solid freshman running back in Montrell Johnson who turned 143 rushing attempts into 784 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Cajuns sure were Ragin’ this season as they rebounded to a season-opening loss with 12 straight wins including a victory in the Sun Belt Conference Championship over App State.

Marshall vs. Louisiana: 2021 New Orleans Bowl TV info

Game date: Saturday, December 18th

Game time: 9:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Louisiana-Lafayette enters as a -6 point favorite with -235 moneyline odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Marshall is the underdog with +190 odds.