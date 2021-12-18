What channel is Utah State vs. Oregon State on and what is game time for 2021 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl

Result: Utah State beat Oregon State 24-13. Calvin Tyler Jr. rushed for 120 yards and a score and Cooper Legas threw two touchdowns.

The Utah State Aggies take on the Oregon State Beavers in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on Saturday, December 18th. Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Aggies (10-3, 6-2 Mountain West) won the Mountain West Conference Championship over San Diego State for their first conference title. If it wasn’t for a surprise blowout loss to Wyoming, the Aggies would’ve won their final eight games of the season. Things were clicking for them on offense and they look to get a big win over Oregon State.

The Beavers (7-5, 5-4 Pac-12) were 4-1 through their first five games but fell off the wagon down the stretch and a final game loss in the Civil War to Oregon capped off their mediocre season. Running back BJ Baylor paced the offense for Oregon State with 209 carries for 1,259 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Utah State vs. Oregon State: 2021 Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl TV info

Game date: Saturday, December 18th

Game time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ABC

Oregon State enters a -7 point favorite with -305 moneyline odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Utah State enters as the underdog with +240 odds.