What channel is Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan on and what is game time for 2021 LendingTree Bowl

Result: Liberty beat Eastern Michigan 56-20. Malik Willis threw three touchdowns and Liberty rushed for 233 total yards in the win.

The Liberty Flames take on the Eastern Michigan Eagles in the Lending Tree Bowl on Saturday, December 18th. Kickoff from Hancock Whitney Stadium is set for 5:45 p.m. ET.

The Flames (7-5 Independent) were off to a hot start winning seven of their first nine games. Unfortunately, they couldn’t keep the pace and they dropped their final three games of the regular season. The wide receiving trio of Demario Douglas, CJ Daniels and Kevin Shaa led the way for the Flames receivers with a combined 17 touchdowns between them.

The Eagles (7-5, 4-4 MAC) lost two of their final three games of the regular season, but not to worry as Liberty isn’t exactly rolling in with momentum either. For Eastern Michigan, they were paced by junior wide receiver Hassan Beydoun who had 86 receptions for 932 yards and four touchdowns.

Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan: 2021 LendingTree Bowl TV info

Game date: Saturday, December 18th

Game time: 5:45 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Liberty is a -8.5 point favorite with -335 moneyline odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Eastern Michigan enters as the underdogs with +260 odds.