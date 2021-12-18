 clock menu more-arrow no yes

What channel is BYU vs. UAB on and what is game time for 2021 Independence Bowl

The BYU Cougars and UAB Blazers face off in the 2021 Independence Bowl. We break down how and when to watch the game.

Running back Tyler Allgeier #25 of the Brigham Young Cougarruns for a touchdown against the USC Trojans in the first half of a NCAA football game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles on Saturday, November 27, 2021. Photo by Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images

Result: UAB beat BYU 31-28. Dylan Hopkins threw for three touchdowns and DeWayne McBride rushed for 183 yards and a score.

The BYU Cougars take on the UAB Blazers in the Independence Bowl on Saturday, December 18th. Kickoff from Independence Stadium in Shreveport, Louisiana is set for 3:30 p.m. ET.

The Cougars (10-2 Independent) looked poised to make a CFP run, but with two losses sandwiched between five-game win streaks, it was too little too late for the Cougars to try and get in. BYU sophomore running back Tyler Allgeier lead their offense with 1,414 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on 249 carries.

The Blazers (8-4, 6-2 C-USA) are outmatched on paper in this one, but that hasn’t stopped them this season. Every time they tried to get a run going, they would win two games in a row and then take a loss. In their final game of the season, UAB took down UTEP 42-25. It will be a team effort for the Blazers if they hope to keep up in this one.

BYU vs. UAB: 2021 Independence Bowl TV info

Game date: Saturday, December 18th
Game time: 3:30 p.m. ET
TV channel: ABC

BYU enters as the -7 point favorite with -280 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. UAB enters as the underdog with +225 odds.

