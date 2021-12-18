What channel is UTEP vs. Fresno State on and what is game time for 2021 New Mexico Bowl

Result: Fresno State beat UTEP 31-24. Jordan Mims rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns and added 71 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The UTEP Miners take on the Fresno State Bulldogs in the New Mexico Bowl. Kickoff from University Stadium in Albuquerque, New Mexico is set for 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, December 18th.

The Miners (7-5, 4-4 C-USA) won six of their first seven games, but Icarus flew too close to the sun and went 1-4 in their final five games which stamped their season as officially mediocre. One of the bright spots of the UTEP offense was sophomore wide receiver, Jacob Cowing. His 1,300 yards and seven touchdowns lead the team by a wide margin.

The Bulldogs (9-3, 6-2 Mountain West) missed out on a shot at the Mountain West championship game even though they had a solid season. The Bulldogs will welcome the previous coach Jeff Tedford back to town to be their next head coach but need to get through the bowl game first. They likely will turn to senior quarterback Jake Haener who paced the offense with 3,810 passing yards and 32 touchdowns to only nine interceptions.

UTEP vs. Fresno State: 2021 New Mexico Bowl TV info

Game date: Saturday, December 18th

Game time: 2:15 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Broadcast map

Fresno State is a -11 point favorite and has -435 moneyline odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. That makes UTEP the underdogs with +330 odds.