New Orleans Bowl: Marshall vs. Louisiana live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

The New Orleans Bowl will feature one team staying close to home in the Lousiana Ragin’ Cajuns, while the Marshall Thundering Herd will make the trek down to the bayou for Saturday’s game.

Louisiana (12-1, 9-0 Sun Belt) is fresh off winning the Sun Belt title game and also promoting offensive coordinator Michael Desormeaux to head coach after Billy Napier took the same job at Florida. The Ragin Cajuns of 2021 are built on defense, though. That unit ranks 11th national allowing just 18.3 points per game to their opponent.

Marshall (7-5, 5-3 C-USA) are kind of limping into this game, losing their season finale 53-21 to Western Kentucky. Still, they’ve been a solid team in Charles Huff’s first year in control of the program. The Herd went on a four-game winning streak in the middle of the year to propel them to a bowl game. They’re scoring 34 points per game on average, which is solid. RB Rasheen Ali is the spark of the offense, scoring 21 total touchdowns and rushing for over 1200 yards. He’ll need a big day, though against this UL defense.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch Marshall vs. Louisiana in the New Orleans Bowl on Saturday, December 18th at 9:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Louisiana -5

Point Total: 54.4

Moneyline: Louisiana -200, Marshall +170

New Orleans Bowl Betting splits

Marshall: (42% of handle, 14% percent of bets)

Louisiana: (58% of handle, 86% percent of bets)

Best Bet

Pick: Louisiana -200

With their head coach gone, it’s hard to say exactly how the team will perform. The continuity is there in the promotion of Desormeaux, but there’s usually a step back whenever a coach leaves, regardless of how amicable the split was. That’s why you shouldn't risk the spread or point total. The Ragin’ Cajuns are better, so they should win, that’s the only bet I’d trust in this one.

