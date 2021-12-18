Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl: Utah State vs. Oregon State live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

Result: Utah State beat Oregon State 24-13. Calvin Tyler Jr. rushed for 120 yards and a score and Cooper Legas threw two touchdowns.

Yes, you read that right. There is a bowl game called the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl. It’s inaugural edition will feature the Oregon State Beavers and the Utah State Aggies.

While the name itself is goofy, the football should be good. Oregon State (7-5, 5-4 PAC-12) was a surprise this season. They were even contending for a division title into the final weeks of the season. Head coach Jonathan Smith has helped turn his alma mater around behind steady play on offense led by running back BJ Baylor, who has 13 scores and nearly 1300 yards on the season while averaging six yards per rush.

The Aggies (10-3, 7-2 MWC) took a massive step forward In Blake Anderson’s first year in control of the program winning the MWC Championship game in a resounding fashion. Logan Bonner has been slinging it all around the field on offense, racking up over 3,500 yards, 36 touchdowns to just 11 interceptions.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch Utah State vs. Oregon State in the Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl on Saturday, December 18th at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. You can stream it on the ABC website or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Oregon State -7

Point Total: 67.5

Moneyline: Oregon State -290, Utah State +230

Jimmy Kimmel LA Bowl Betting splits

Utah State: (38% of handle, 66% percent of bets)

Oregon State: (62% of handle, 34% percent of bets)

Best Bet

Pick: Over 67.5

Both of these teams are built on their offense, OSU on the ground and USU in the air. Neither has the strongest defense in the world, so expect some fireworks in LA.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL). Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/MI/PA/WV), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO/NH), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA) or Call or Text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789. 21+ (18+ NH). NJ/PA/WV/IA/IN/CO/IL/TN/MI only. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for full terms and conditions.