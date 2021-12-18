LendingTree Bowl: Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

Result: Liberty beat Eastern Michigan 56-20. Malik Willis threw three touchdowns and Liberty rushed for 233 total yards in the win.

Bowl Season gets underway with the first full day of games Saturday, with the LendingTree Bowl providing a fun matchup between the Liberty Flames and Eastern Michigan Eagles sure to entertain any football fan.

Liberty (7-5) is led by Malik Willis, who has the potential to be one of the most electric QBs in the nation. He leads the team both in rushing and passing, but even with Willis at the helm, they’ve had issues scoring from time to time. In the last three games, they’ve been held to 16 or fewer points each time and have lost each of them.

Eastern Michigan (7-4, 4-4 MAC) is a similar team to the Flames. Their points per game averages are similar on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball. But they’ve been better in recent weeks, scoring over 21 points in two of their last three matchups.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch Liberty vs. Eastern Michigan in the 2021 LendingTree Bowl on Saturday, December 18th at 5:45 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Liberty -8.5

Point Total: 59.5

Moneyline: Eastern Michigan +260, Liberty -335

LendingTree Bowl Betting splits

Liberty: (75% of handle, 62% percent of bets)

Eastern Michigan: (25% of handle, 38% percent of bets)

Best Bet

Pick: Under 59.5

While the Flames have a fantastic offense at times, it just hasn’t been there over the last few weeks. Granted, those were against two Top 25 teams, but the EMU defense is no slouch either, ranking in the top 30 in the nation.

