Independence Bowl: BYU vs. UAB live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

Result: UAB beat BYU 31-28. Dylan Hopkins threw for three touchdowns and DeWayne McBride rushed for 183 yards and a score.

You could make the argument the BYU Cougars had the greatest 2021 regular season out of any program in college football. They won 10 games, beat their in-state rival Utah Utes, accepted a spot in the Big 12 and head coach Kalani Sitake was rewarded with a new contract. They will close up a great season in the Independence Bowl against the UAB Blazers.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch BYU vs. UAB in the Independence Bowl on Saturday, December 18th at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC. You can stream it on the ABC website or using the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: BYU -7

Point Total: 54.5

Moneyline: BYU -280, UAB +225

Independence Bowl Betting splits

BYU: (47% of handle, 88% percent of bets)

UAB: (53% of handle, 12% percent of bets)

Best Bet

Pick: BYU -7

The Cougars have the best and worst unit on the field with a fantastic offense and a defense that has struggled at times this season. However, BYU had a much tougher schedule than UAB, and they went 5-0 against Pac-12 teams. Meanwhile, UAB did not beat a ranked team all season. There’s a good chance the Cougars win this one easily and run away with it.

