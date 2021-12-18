New Mexico Bowl: UTEP vs. Fresno State live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

Result: Fresno State beat UTEP 31-24. Jordan Mims rushed for 165 yards and two touchdowns and added 71 receiving yards and a touchdown.

The Fresno State Bulldogs have had a lot going on since the end of their regular season, and they will close out the year in the New Mexico Bowl in the UTEP Miners on Saturday afternoon. After the regular season ended, Kalen Debour left to be the head coach of the Washington Huskies, and offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb will join him.

Live stream info, start time

You can watch UTEP vs. Fresno State in the New Mexico Bowl on Saturday, December 18th at 2:15 p.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Fresno State -11

Point Total: 50.5

Moneyline: Fresno State -435, UTEP +330

New Mexico Bowl Betting splits

UTEP: (71% of handle, 36% percent of bets)

Fresno State: (29% of handle, 64% percent of bets)

Best Bet

Pick: UTEP +11

In addition to the loss of the head coach and offensive coordinator, Fresno State quarterback Jake Haener seemed likely to join them in Washington, but he since returned to the team. That has to be somewhat of a distraction, and UTEP is good enough to hang with the Bulldogs as they look for their first bowl win since 1967. The strength of the Miners comes on defense where they rank No. 23 in opponent yards per play against FBS teams.

