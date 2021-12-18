Boca Raton Bowl: Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State live stream, game time, odds, how to watch, more

Result: Western Kentucky beat App State 59-38. Bailey Zappe completed 33 of 47 passes for 422 yards and six touchdowns in the win. Noah Whittington rushed for 150 yards and a score and Kye Robichaux added 67 yards and a score. Jerreth Sterns led Hilltoppers receivers with 13 receptions for 184 yards and three touchdowns.

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Appalachian State Mountaineers lost their conference championships, but they will look to close out their season with a win in the Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday morning. Western Kentucky co-offensive coordinator Bryan Ellis left to be the Georgia Southern OC and offensive line coach Stephen Hamby left for Texas Tech, so the Hilltoppers needed to shakeup the coaching staff for this game.

Live stream info, start time,

You can watch Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State in the Boca Raton Bowl on Saturday, December 18th at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN. You can stream it via WatchESPN or the ESPN app with a cable or streaming service login.

Odds: Point Spread, Totals, Moneyline

Point spread: Appalachian State -3

Point Total: 67

Moneyline: Appalachian State -150, Western Kentucky +130

Boca Raton Bowl Betting splits

Western Kentucky: (38% of handle, 33% percent of bets)

Appalachian State: (62% of handle, 67% percent of bets)

Best Bet

Pick: Appalachian State -3

Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe has insane statistics as the Houston Baptist transfer completed 69.2% of his throws for 5,545 yards with 56 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. We’re betting against him, but those numbers still need to be brought up because they’re that eye-opening. The Hilltoppers have a few key contributors transferring right after the game, so that’s a bit of an awkward scenario leading up to the bowl matchup. The worst unit on the field is Western Kentucky’s defense, and Appalachian State is inside the top 40 in yards per play on both sides of the ball. We’ll roll with the Mountaineers.

