Carson Wentz start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts hope to hold onto their wild-card positioning this weekend against the team currently atop the conference standings, the New England Patriots. The game kicks off Saturday at 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts QB Carson Wentz

The ballad of Carson Wentz has taken another turn of late. After seeming to find his footing with the Colts and Frank Reich’s offense, the former No. 2 overall pick has become more of a role player with running back Jonathan Taylor taking centerstage. Wentz has fallen short of 200 passing yards in three of his last four games. The one contest in which he did reach that threshold — a 306-yard, three-touchdown, two-interception effort against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — resulted in Indianapolis’ only loss during that stretch.

Accordingly, fantasy managers can reasonably expect Reich to largely take the ball out of Wentz’s hands against the Patriots, at least if he can help it. New England has victimized quarterbacks all season, picking off 19 balls while allowing just 15 touchdown passes entering Week 15. Even if Wentz does throw more than he has of late, that probably will not go well for him or the Colts.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Carson Wentz.