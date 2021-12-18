Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Every time it looks like either Hunter Henry or Jonnu Smith is going to take over as the guy for the New England Patriots, they flip-flop or disappear. Now, we find ourselves in Week 15 of the NFL season and most fantasy leagues either are in the playoffs now, or they begin next week. With every lineup decision being important you need to do your best to predict which tight end brings the value.

Henry peaked in Week 10 when he finished as the overall TE1 on the week. In the two games he has played in since he finished as the overall TE31 and TE34. Yikes. It doesn’t get much better for Smith who finished as the overall TE15 in Week 4 but has had more than two targets in a game just twice since. This week, the tight end tandem take on the Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots TEs Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith

The Colts are giving up the sixth-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends. This provides upside to one of these players, but you likely will have to pick one and roll with them. If you HAVE to pick one, I would slot Henry into your lineup. Otherwise, I would avoid playing either one of these guys.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Henry and Smith.