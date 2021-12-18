Jakobi Meyers start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The fantasy football community rejoiced when Meyers caught his first career touchdown back in Week 10. It was as if our own collective child scored their first touchdown and we were all very prideful. Unfortunately, that is basically all Meyers has done all season and now we are in Week 15.

Rookie quarterback Mac Jones is developing into a solid player, but he hasn’t settled on a favorite target and it seems to rotate on a week-to-week basis. Meyers had beautiful matchups in Weeks 11 and 12 and he totaled nine receptions on 14 targets and had 18 total fantasy points over the two-game span. He hasn’t consistently produced and it is hard to see him making that leap this week with the New England Patriots taking on the Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers

The Colts are giving up middle-of-the-road numbers on a per-game basis to opposing wideouts, but Meyers lacks upside. When you have to be making the best decisions for your lineups, try to look elsewhere because Meyers doesn’t have enough upside to instill much confidence.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Meyers.