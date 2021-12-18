Kendrick Bourne start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

We are in Week 15 of the NFL season and that means that you are either in your playoffs already or are in the final week of the regular season for your fantasy football league. You need to exploit whatever matchup you can to try and get the edge over your opponent.

The New England Patriots take on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 15 which sees the Patriots coming out of their bye week. Before their time off, rookie quarterback Mac Jones had started to develop quite the rapport with receiver Kendrick Bourne. Is it too much of a risk to start Bourne if you have playoff advancement on the line?

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots WR Kendrick Bourne

Bourne has been on a roller coaster his last four games as he has finished as the overall WR5, WR43, WR3 and WR103 in that span. The Colts defense is giving up the 14th fewest fantasy points per game to opposing wide receivers and that caps the ceiling for Bourne. For me, I would say if you are in a tough spot then you can flex him, but I would do my best to avoid the boom or bust Bourne in your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

SIT Bourne.