Rhamondre Stevenson start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson set career-highs in snaps and carries a couple of weeks ago against the Buffalo Bills. The rookie running back will play a big part of Patriots’ offense on Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts. with Damien Harris ruled out for the game.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson

The former Oklahoma Sooners running back had 24 carries for 78 yards in the Patriots’ 14-10 win over the Bills in Week 13. Stevenson played 63% of offensive snaps (season-high) and saw the lionshare of carries over Harris, who suffered a hamstring injury late in the game.

In his last four games, the 23-year-old running back has 293 yards on 65 carries, but only two touchdowns on the ground. He’s also averaging 10.8 fantasy points per game over that time. The Colts’ defense has only allowed eight rushing touchdowns this season, but half of those scores came in Week 12 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Stevenson is a must-start at RB2 for Week 15.