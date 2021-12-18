Mac Jones start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

New England Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones was asked to not do much in their Week 13 win over the Buffalo Bills. However, he’ll be tasked with running the offense on Saturday afternoon against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy Football analysis: Patriots QB Mac Jones

In the Patriots’ last game against the Bills, Jones only dropped back to pass three times for a total of 19 yards. New England did not need or want the young quarterback to the throw in windy conditions, which led to the running game going off.

Outside of Week 13, Jones has done a solid job of moving the offense down the field and not making those critical turnovers. Between Weeks 9-12, the former Alabama quarterback has completed 76.7% of his passes for 854 yards, seven touchdowns, and two interceptions.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you are searching the waiver wire for a quarterback, Jones should be on your radar. But keep in mind that the Colts’ defense is only allowing quarterbacks to complete 65.4% of their passes and giving up 17.5 fantasy points per game. Jones would be a borderline starting option for Week 15.