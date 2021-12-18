Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

After winning four of their last five games, the Indianapolis Colts find themselves squarely in the AFC playoff race. They will receive their biggest test yet this Saturday when they host the conference’s current No. 1 team, the New England Patriots. The game kicks off on Saturday at 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts TEs Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox

Since Jonathan Taylor forced himself into the periphery of the MVP conversation, the Colts’ passing game has taken a back seat. Quarterback Carson Wentz has reached 200 passing yards just once over his past four games, and he might struggle to reach that figure again this week against a robust New England pass defense.

Naturally, the lack of throwing opportunities has lowered the floor for the Colts’ pass catchers, including tight ends Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox. While both have value as red-zone targets — Doyle has three touchdowns over his last six outings — they remain lottery tickets at best for fantasy purposes.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox.