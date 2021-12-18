Zach Pascal start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

With playoff seeding on the line, the Indianapolis Colts will host the surging New England Patriots in prime time. The game kicks off on Saturday at 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Zach Pascal

After a blazing first two weeks of the season, Zach Pascal has seen his receiving production plummet. That early stretch saw Pascal haul in nine passes for 81 yards and three touchdowns. Since then, he has only caught 26 more for 265 yards and has not returned to the end zone.

While that could change with one play, the Colts don’t seem overly likely to throw it often against the Patriots defense unless they fall behind. Carson Wentz has gone over 200 passing yards only once over his last four games, leaving most of the work for running back Jonathan Taylor. In all likelihood, Pascal will have a hard time finding opportunities Saturday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Zach Pascal.