Michael Pittman Jr. start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

Part of the first NFL Saturday of the regular season, the Indianapolis Colts will face off against the New England Patriots in a battle of teams currently in an AFC playoff position. The game kicks off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr.

During the month of October, Michael Pittman Jr. seemed on the fast track to stardom. The second-year wideout caught 28 passes for 374 yards and four touchdowns during that stretch, including a two-score performance on Halloween against the AFC North-leading Tennessee Titans. Granted, Pittman had a few “off” performances, but his upside and skill looked readily apparent.

Since then, the Colts’ entire passing game has taken a backseat to running back Jonathan Taylor, albeit understandably. Wentz has topped out at less than 200 yards through the air in three of his last four games, a development that has limited Pittman and the team’s other pass catchers. Four games have passed since the wide receiver has reached the end zone or caught more than six. While he still holds value, his floor makes him a dicey proposition for the fantasy playoffs.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Michael Pittman Jr. as a FLEX.