Nyheim Hines start or sit: Week 15 fantasy football advice

The Indianapolis Colts have clawed their way back into the AFC playoff race. However, the conference’s current top team, the New England Patriots, pose a significant challenge on a slightly shorter week than normal. The game kicks off Saturday at 8:20 p.m. ET on NFL Network.

Fantasy Football analysis: Colts RB Nyheim Hines

While sometimes forgotten in the Colts’ backfield rotation, Nyheim Hines has carved out a nice niche that can occasionally return solid fantasy value. With the rare exception, Hines has seen four-plus targets from Halloween to the present while also adding touches as a runner. Only No. 1 wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and wideout Zach Pascal have more targets for Indianapolis to this point in the season.

But while Hines can deliver strong production at times, he hasn’t done so with enough regularity to feel great about in the fantasy playoffs. He probably has a role in a FLEX spot for those fantasy managers, but expecting more from him in a matchup with the Patriots seems dicey at best.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Nyheim Hines as a FLEX.