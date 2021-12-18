Why are Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley fighting again?

YouTube star Jake Paul is 4-0 in his boxing career, and picked up a split decision victory over former UFC champion Tyron Woodley on August 29th in Cleveland . And since that made Woodley exactly 0-1 career as a boxer, why exactly are we right back here again?

The overriding reason is that Tommy Fury, the younger brother of world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, pulled out of the scheduled fight due to injury just 12 days ago. Suffering from “a bacterial chest infection and a broken rib” the 4-0 Fury was unable to make the match.

Enter Woodley, who had settled the terms of a previous bet with Paul by getting a tattoo that says “I love Jake Paul” on his middle finger, and was openly pining for a rematch. The payday Woodley got for eight rounds of work in Cleveland was more significant than many he got as a UFC world champion, partially thanks to the non-ideal pay structure in Dana White’s promotion.

And so Woodley made the most sense as the fill-in opponent in Tampa on Saturday night. Will the results be different than the first time? We’ll have to see, but right now Paul is a -250 favorite to win once again, which makes Woodley a +200 underdog.