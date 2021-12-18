How to watch Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley 2 via live online stream

YouTube star Jake Paul is headed back to the ring on Saturday, December 18th for a rematch with former UFC champion Tyron Woodley. The cruiserweight match will take place at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida and is scheduled to be eight rounds. It will be Paul’s fifth professional boxing match, but just the second for Woodley.

The Paul vs. Woodley fight is available on pay-per-view for $59.99 on Saturday night. Showtime is running this event and a live stream will be available at this link. The undercard gets going on at 9:00 p.m. and the main event is expected to start sometime about midnight.

Paul currently has an undefeated record of 4-0 with three knockouts under his belt. This is a rematch of a split decision win over Woodley in August in Cleveland. Paul also famously landed a KO on former NBA player Nate Robinson in November of 2020, and beat former UFC champ Ben Askren as well.

Woodley had a terrific career inside the octagon, and is one of the greatest welterweights in in UFC history and defended his title four times. Woodley is listed at +200 on DraftKings Sportsbook, while Paul is the favorite with -250 odds.