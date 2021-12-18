What time will Paul vs. Woodley fight start on December 18

Boxing in both the professional, celebrity, and exhibition forms comes to Tampa on Saturday night, as YouTube personality Jake Paul will face former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in the main event, a rematch of a split decision victory for Paul in Cleveland in August.

The main card is scheduled to start at 9 p.m. in Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena. The PPV will broadcast on Showtime and be available via this link. The main event is likely to start about midnight, depending on how long the five previous fights last.

Paul has three stoppages in his four professional fights, against everyone but Woodley. He beat fellow YouTuber AnEsonGib in the first round, former NBA player Nate Robinson in the second round, and MMA fighter Ben Askren in the first round. Woodley lost his UFC welterweight title in 2019 and lost three subsequent MMA fights leading up to taking on Paul in August, which was a split decision but properly decided.

There are notable fights on the undercard as well. Women’s unified featherweight champion and seven-weight class belt holder Amanda Serrano moves up to lightweight to take on Miriam Gutierrez at 135 lbs. Also former NBA All-Star Deron Williams takes on NFL All-Pro Frank Gore for what will be an exhibition fight, which means we won’t get official scores from judges if it goes the distance.

Full Card for Paul vs. Woodley 2

Main Card

Main event: Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, cruiserweight

Amanda Serrano (c) vs. Miriam Gutierrez, lightweights (10 rounds)

Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore, heavyweights (4 rounds, exhibition)

Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo, junior welterweights (10 rounds)

Preliminary Card (non-televised bouts)