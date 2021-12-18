Full card for Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley cruiserweight bout on Saturday

YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul will enter a boxing ring yet again to face former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley on Saturday evening at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The social media star is 4-0 in his boxing career, with knockout wins over all opponents except for his split decision win over Woodley in August of this year.

The undercard features five fights, including women’s champion Amanda Serrano who enters the ring with a 41-1-1 record against Miriam Gutierrez. Serrano has won belts in seven different weight classes, and is the unified champion at featherweight, though she’ll be fighting at lightweight on Saturday.

Also in a four-round exhibition bout, former NBA All-Star Deron Williams takes on NFL All-Pro Frank Gore at heavyweight. The exhibition status means we won’t get official scores from judges if it goes the distance, but both former stars will have 12 minutes to try and end it in the center of the ring.

The four-fight main card starts at 9 p.m., with the PPV broadcast on Showtime and be available via this link for $59.99. Here is the complete fight card for Paul vs. Woodley 2 with odds from DraftKings Sportsbook:

Full Card for Paul vs. Woodley 2

Main Card

Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley, Cruiserweight (8 rounds)

Paul odds to win: -250

Total rounds: Over 6.5 -160

Paul by decision: +120

Amanda Serrano (c) vs. Miriam Gutierrez, lightweights (10 rounds)

Serrano odds to win: -2500

Total rounds: Over 4.5 -115

Serrano by KO, TKO or DQ: -450

Deron Williams vs. Frank Gore, heavyweights (4 rounds, exhibition)

Exhibition so no odds available

Liam Paro vs. Yomar Alamo, junior welterweights (10 rounds)

Paro odds to win: -150

Total rounds: Over 8.5 -215

Paro by decision: +165

Preliminary Card (non-televised)

Anthony Taylor vs. Chris Avila, super middleweights, (4 rounds)

J’Leon Love vs. Marcus Oliveira, cruiserweights, (8 rounds)

Jeovanny Estela vs. Chris Rollins, super welterweights, (4 rounds)