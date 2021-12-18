How to watch, when to watch Tiger Woods return in the 2021 PNC Championship

The biggest “hit and giggle” event in a long time is coming to golf fans this weekend, as Tiger Woods and his 12-year-old son Charlie take to the Ritz-Carlton Golf Club in Orlando for the PNC Championship. It’s a team event where golfers play with the relative of their choosing with plenty of fun and not a lot of pressure.

The event will air on NBC, Golf Channel, and Peacock Premium on Saturday and Sunday. Tiger and Charlie Woods will start their round at 12:18 p.m. ET. They will be paired with Justin Thomas and his dad Mike,

This event is always a birdie-fest, as last year Woods and Woods shot a pair of 62s as a team, but that was only good enough for seventh. The Ritz-Carlton is an, ahem, forgiving course that’s within cart-driving distance of SeaWorld. Justin Thomas and his father, former golf pro Mike Thomas, took home the trophy with a 57 on Sunday. So don’t expect a lot of bogeys is what we’re saying.

Olympic gold medalist Nelly Korda will be the only woman in the field, and like her father Petr she’s also won one major. But Petr did it in tennis at the 1998 Australian Open. There’s also one active collegiate golfer in the field in John Daly II, son of the legendary long driver, and a fellow Arkansas Razorback.

How to Watch, When to Watch the 2021 PNC Championship

Saturday, December 18: First round, 12:30-1:30 p.m. ET on Peacock Premium, 1:30-2:30 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, 2:30-6:00 p.m. ET on both NBC and Peacock Premium.

Sunday. December 19: – Second round, 11 a.m.-12:00 p.m. ET on Peacock Premium, 12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. ET on Golf Channel, 1:00-4:30 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock Premium.